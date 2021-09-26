Ludington’s boys soccer team played state-ranked Fruitport to a scoreless tie Saturday, and then dropped a 2-0 contest to Grand Rapids Northview later in the day at Oriole Field.
Tiler Marrison made 13 saves for the Orioles in the game against the Trojans while Ludington had eight shots on goal.
“The boys played hard and they played competitive,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We really went after the Fruitport game as far as it being important for our district seeding. We possessed the ball 60 percent of the game to their 40. They out-shot us, but the shots weren’t too dangerous. I think the dangerous opportunities were about equal.”
Ludington then dropped the game to the Wildcats, but the Orioles started to have issues with its depth. In particular, injuries struck. Marrison was hurt midway through the second game and he could not return, and Mason Marrison may have suffered a concussion, too. Another key player was hurt and could not return.
“We were down four guys in our backline, Tiler in goal and three on defense,” Anderson said. “Even the two that they scored, we could have made a stop. We just couldn’t generate any offense because we had to drop people into other sports.”
Fruitport moved up in the rankings to third in Division 2 by the state’s coaches association. Ludington slipped down to 14th.
“To play that caliber of team (in Fruitport) for 80 minutes and then ask them to play another high-caliber team and also be shorthanded says a lot to our character of our team. They battled all day long and came away with a tie and a loss.”
Ludington hosts Western Michigan Christian in a critical Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest.