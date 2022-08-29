Ludington’s boys soccer team played its first West Michigan Conference game, and the Orioles came away with a 5-2 victory at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (6-0-1, 1-0 WMC) owned a 3-0 halftime lead against the Pirates.
The game marked the debut of Ludington in the WMC against one of the founding schools of the conference.
“We had some other great scoring opportunities, but Hart plays hard,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “I was very impressed with how hard they played. They challenge the ball. The kind of made it difficult for us.”
Spencer Holmes scored a pair of goals for Ludington with a goal being scored each by Ryan Kandalec, Aiden Malburg and Nate Wagner. Ultan Ryan, Kyle Wendt, Parker Wendt and Nate Wagner each had an assist.
Ludington had 13 shots on goal. Conner Rudzki made one save on three Hart shots.
Anderson said the first goal was the result of miscommunication on the Orioles’ part defensively. The second goal was from Rudzki slipping when he tried to plant his foot in making a save.
“Those things happen,” Anderson said.
Ludington will play its second game of three contests in three consecutive days when it travels to Petoskey Tuesday for a non-conference game. Ludington then plays Orchard View on Wednesday.
“(I was) also keeping everyone fresh and try to shuffle some people in and out. Maybe we’ll have some legs for (Tuesday). Petoskey is going to be a challenge.”
In the junior varsity game, Ludington shut out Hart, 4-0.
Noah Lowman, Evan Erdman, Alex Smith and Laken Nicewander each scored for the Orioles. Reed assisted on Smith’s goal. Gabe Gamez had the shutout in goal.