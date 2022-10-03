Ludington’s boys soccer team won a share of the West Michigan Conference title Monday night with a 2-1 victory against North Muskegon at Oriole Field in Ludington.

The Orioles (17-1-1, 9-0 WMC) plays at Shelby Wednesday night looking for the league championship all to itself.

“It’d be nice to win it outright, not share it,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “Wednesday is a big opportunity for us.”

Anderson thought North Muskegon was the defending WMC champion, and the Norse did not make it easy for Ludington.

“It was physical, and it was also fast-paced. This was a good post-season tune-up for us. There was definitely an intense atmosphere,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think North Muskegon won this conference last year. They weren’t just going to go it to us.”

Ludington won the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference boys soccer championship last season, and it won a share of the Lakes 8 title in 2020. The boys soccer program also joins the girls golf and boys tennis programs in winning a league championship this fall.

The Orioles had to rally from a 1-0 deficit as the Norsemen got a goal on a penalty kick early in the second half. Mason VerStrat scored on an assist from Spencer Holmes to force a tie minutes later, and Holmes scored on a breakaway on an assist from Parker Wendt in the first half.

“It’s a huge thing for Mason VerStrat. He did it on senior night after sitting out a month and a half. He showed toughness and kept after it,” Anderson said. “He scored a big goal for us tonight.”

The game was 2-1 at halftime. Anderson said the Orioles had a lot of chances as the game wore on into the second half, but they were unable to capitalize.

“We started taking the play to them a little bit. We had some great chances. We hit the crossbar three times, and Spence had another breakaway that was just wide of the goal,” Anderson said. “We were close in the second half to breaking it open. We just didn’t quite finish.”

Ludington will be able to clinch the league championship outright Wednesday night if it defeats Shelby in Shelby.