Ludington's girls soccer team scored a 5-1 Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory against Manistee Monday evening at Oriole Field.
"We really possessed the ball well against them. We were creating some great scoring opportunities," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "In the first half, we didn't have a hunger or desire to put the balls in the net. We were controlling and passing and setting up opportunities.
"We talked a little bit about it at halftime. We put three in the first 15 minutes (of the second half). There's a mentality where you can be selfish and you can take it to goal. You don't necessarily have to pass it."
Ludington had a 2-0 lead at halftime, and the Orioles had 18 shots in the game. The Orioles' Keelyn Laird made three saves on four shots.
Ludington (8-3, 4-0 Lakes 8) got a pair of goals from Sophia Cooney and one each from Anna Wietrzykowski, Braylynn Lemire and Abi Bandstra. Hailey Stowe had three assists, and Cooney picked up one.
"I think our back line of Ayden Genter, Molly Shay, Rylee Stone and Annie Kline, those four back there, they really neutralized their attack," Anderson said. "Other teams really don't get much against us because of them. And they do a good job of setting up the offense."