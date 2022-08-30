PETOSKEY — Ludington's boys soccer team lost a closely fought non-conference game at Petoskey Tuesday afternoon, 1-0.
The Northmen scored off of a header just seconds before the first half came to a conclusion.
"Any time they're in the attacking third, they have a player that can throw into the box. He put the ball in the box, and there was a couple of headers," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "We had a chance to clear it, and we just couldn't quite (get it). It was headed right out of Connor's (Rudzki) reach.
"It just beat the buzzer to go in."
Ludington (6-1-1) had nine shots on goal while Petoskey had six. Rudzki had five saves.
"These are the games you have to play to get better," Anderson said. "We created some opportunities against them. I think our legs weren't quite as there. Hart played us hard and made us work for 80 minutes. It was physical."
Ludington played Hart to a 5-2 victory Monday, the first of three games on consecutive days. The Orioles played Tuesday a bit shorthanded as one player had a previous commitment and another was hurt.
"Aiden Malburg had a chance early in the first half, but he just couldn't get to the ball," Anderson said. "He got there at the same time as the keeper. If had had a been a step faster. We had some other chances as well.
"Again, all in all, it was a good solid game. This is a very physically demanding stretch for us. We came up and played well. We came away without quite the result we wanted."
Ludington plays its third game in three days when it travels to Orchard View Wednesday for a West Michigan Conference game.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington and Petoskey played to a 1-1 tie. The Orioles scored to tie the game on an unassisted goal by Alex Smith with minutes remaining in the game.