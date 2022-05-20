NORTH MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 4-0 defeat to North Muskegon Friday evening in North Muskegon.
The Norse — who are ranked No. 4 in Division 4 and the defending state champions in Division 4 — got out to a 2-0 lead at halftime.
“We played shorthanded,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “I had two subs, but we really played a lot with the same 11 girls. We’re trying to get as healthy as we can for the district. We created some chances against them but we had some breakdowns defensively.
“We just have to look for the positives and visit a couple of things (to improve). That’s why you play those teams.”
Anyssa Castenada had eight saves on 12 shots. Ludington had five shots on goal.
Ludington plays at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Fruitport against the Trojans in an MHSAA Division 2 district opening game. The two teams did not meet in the regular season, but Anderson believes the game will be close.
“I think it will be a close, competitive game for us,” he said. “If we do the things we need to do, we have a legit chance against them. We have to capitalize on our opportunities and we do have to be aware of their strengths. It’ll be a good, close, competitive game.”
In the junior varsity game, the Orioles tied the Norse, 2-2.
Grace Shamel and Kylie Hatch each scored goals for Ludington. Kylee Johnson and Shamel had assists. Katie Rangel played well defensively. Grace Ashley was in goal for the Orioles (8-1-2).