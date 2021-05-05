Ludington’s girls soccer team blanked another Lakes 8 Activities Conference foe Wednesday at Oriole Field as the Orioles defeated Muskegon Catholic, 8-0.
The game was called with 3 1/2 minutes remaining because of the mercy rule.
"We passed the ball extremely well. We created a lot of opportunities," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "We had 25 shots, and there were about three opportunities where the ball was right on the goal line whether had a player keep it out. Their keeper did a good job to keep it across the line."
The Orioles again were shifting their lineup. Some players were not in the lineup because of other commitments while other players returned after some time away. It led to seven different girls scoring goals for the Orioles.
Marte Rossebo scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in her return to action. Hailey Stowe, Sophia Cooney, Kendall Biggs, Rylee Stone, Maddi Martin and Evelyn Pearson each scored single goals. Leonie Dahm, Keelyn Laird and Stone each had assists.
Laird was in goal, and Anderson said she punted a ball that got past the defense of the Crusaders and that's where it found the foot of Pearson for the eighth and final goal to finish the game.
Ludington (9-3, 5-0 Lakes 8) is nearing a share of the league championship as a couple of schools still have just one loss — to the Orioles.
Laird not only got an assist, she made three saves to secure the shutout.