MUSKEGON — Ludington’s Hailey Stowe scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as the Orioles blanked Muskegon Catholic, 6-0, in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference opener Monday in Muskegon.
Stowe was joined in the scoring by Marte Rossebo with a pair of goals. Anna Wietrzykowski scored a goal as did Riley Stone. Wietrzykowski and Braylynn Lemire each had assists.
Anyssa Castaneda was in goal and she made six saves on the six shots the Crusaders had. Ludington (3-2, 1-0 Lakes 8) had 24 shots on Muskegon Catholic’s goal.