MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team picked up a 1-0 victory against Oakridge on the road in Muskegon Friday evening.
Madison Billings scored the difference-maker in the first half off of a free kick.
“She put it on goal, the keeper went up to get the save and tried to tip it, but the ball must have been across the line by then,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Ludington had seven shots to Oakridge’s six. Anyssa Castenada picked up the shutout victory for Orioles (4-3) in net.
“I keep saying we’re a stingy defensive team and on the offensive end, we’re going to have minimal opportunities. Tonight was one of those nights where we didn’t capitalize on our opportunities. All season long, we’re going to be in close, grind-them-out type games and (Friday) was no different.”
The two schools were scheduled to play a junior varsity and varsity doubleheader, but opted for a single varsity game because of illnesses and injuries for both squads.