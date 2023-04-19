Ludington’s girls soccer team scored its first West Michigan Conference victory Wednesday evening, winning prolonged 4-0 victory against Oakridge Wednesday night at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The game was delayed a bit by weather during the junior varsity game. Even with the JV game shortened because of thunder, the varsity game also had a 30-minute lightning and thunder delay in the first half.
After the delay, the Orioles (2-4, 1-2 WMC) were able to punch in four goals against the Eagles.
Madeline Billings scored two goals with Ashley Stowe scoring a goal and Emma McKinley scoring a goal.
Grace Ashley and Cambia Britton split the duties in the net with Ashley getting seven saves and Britton getting two. Ludington had 21 shots on goal.
“We’ve been playing well against Montague and Whitehall,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We just were a little bit off… We talked yesterday and watched some film, and they saw just how close we were to creating some opportunities… It just clicked and it came together.
“It’s good when those things happen. It was a much-needed confidence booster.”
Anderson praised his team’s effort.
“Billings played a great for us tonight. Our defense, (Elianna) Jeruzal, (Jaelyn) Laird and (Annie) Kline played really well for us. We got a lot of reserve help tonight from girls that played in the JV game and played a half at the varsity level.”
“They played some good quality minutes and added a little depth. It was just an all-around, solid program win for us tonight.”