WHITEHALL — Ludington's girls soccer team shut out Whitehall Thursday in a non-conference match-up in Whitehall, 2-0.
Molly Shay scored the first goal for the Orioles (6-3) on a penalty kick with about 16 minutes remaining in the first half. Hailey Stowe scored with 13 minutes remaining in the first half to supply all of the scoring.
"It was a hard, physical game. We played well. This was a good game for us to learn to keep our poise and manage our emotions when a team plays that hard and plays that physical," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "That's what you're going to see from some of the teams in the post-season. It was a test of our mental toughness."
Keelyn Laird got the shutout victory in net as she made six saves on six shots. Anderson said the defensive group of Aiden Genter, Annie Kline, Erin Clancy and Shay did well.
"They played outstanding for us defensively," he said. "They really shut down Whitehall's attack. They were slowing Whitehall up, getting the ball and getting it to our midfield and our forwards. They are playing really well right now."