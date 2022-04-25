MUSKEGON — Ludington's girls soccer team defeated Orchard View in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Monday in Muskegon, 2-1.
The Orioles owned a 1-0 lead at the half off of the foot of Evelyn Pearson. She booted it in the goal to complete a successful corner kick, said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
"We've been getting dangerous in the past three games with our corner kicks. (Monday) was encouraging to break through," Anderson said. "(Madison) Billings put in a dangerous ball, and Evelyn was in the right place. The ball came right to her, and she finished it."
The Cardinals knotted the game up five minutes into the second half, but Ludington's Abi Bandstra answered eight minutes later at the 13-minute mark. Bandstra received a pass from Eliana Jeruzal as Bandstra slipped through the defenders.
"(She) placed it in the corner in the side netting," Anderson said. "It was one of those where she didn't need to put much on it. She placed it perfectly."
Ludington (5-3, 2-1 Lakes 8) out-shot the Cardinals, 7-4.