Ludington’s girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 non-conference victory Monday in a non-conference contest with Oakridge at Oriole Field.
Ludington (13-4) got a first-half goal from Kendall Biggs, and the Orioles owned a 3-0 lead in the second half before the Eagles scored.
“We played well,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We gave up a couple of goals late, one with two seconds left.”
Scoring in the second half were Abi Bandstra and Sophia Cooney for Ludington. Cooney assisted on the goal by Bandstra.
“We had two really nice goals. Sophia carried the ball and was look to distribute, but nobody was guarding her so she put it in. Abi had a nice finish to a cross from Sohpia,” Anderson said.
Anyssa Castaneda was in goal for Ludington and she made six saves on the eight shots by the Eagles. Ludington had 27 shots on goal.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington improved to 4-0 with a 7-0 victory against Oakridge.
Leonie Dahm scored four goals with Reya Dila, Braylynn Lemire and Rylee Stone each getting a goal. Grace Ashley and Arabella Miller shared the goalkeeping duties for the win.