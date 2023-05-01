FREMONT — Ludington’s girls soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision in West Michigan Conference play Monday night at Fremont.
After a scoreless first half, the Orioles saw the Packers score early in the second half to get the 1-0 lead and eventual victory.
“They had a free kick from 25 yards out. Cambria Britton was reading it well, but (the ball) took a skip and kind of a weird bounce. It was kind of a weather-aided goal,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Britton played 20 minutes of the second half and the entire first half, making nine saves on 10 shots. Grace Ashley came in relief of Britton in goal and made four saves on four shots. Ludington had 16 shots.
“About halfway through the first half, Sidnie Shimunek won a ball and got past the goalkeeper. She just hit it a little off the mark,” Anderson said. “Saviera Moser had a good opportunity in the second half that went a little wide as well.”
Both teams had to fight through the near-freezing temperatures, the steady rain that was cold, too.
“It was just freezing cold. It was just a miserable night,” Anderson said. “Fremont, they don’t have a locker room or anything, and our girls were in the elements for all of the (junior varsity) game and all of the varsity game.
“I have to give our kids credit for how they toughed it out… We had some great chances. Fremont gets a lucky bounce kind of thing. It’s kind of been the story of our season so far,” he said.
Ludington (3-7-2, 2-3-1 WMC) is scheduled to return to action Wednesday night when it hosts Shelby in another West Michigan Conference game.