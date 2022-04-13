Ludington's girls soccer team dropped a 1-0 non-conference game to Cadillac Wednesday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (1-2) played the Vikings to a scoreless tie through much of the game, but Cadillac scored with about three minutes to play in the second half.
"I can't say enough about how well our girls played," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "We played Big Rapids to a 3-0 loss. Cadillac played Big Rapids and beat them 4-1, and Big Rapids didn't score until late in the second half. We played (Cadillac) almost to a 0-0 tie and that's without Rylee Stone."
Stone suffered an injury early in the first half, Anderson said. The injury forced Ludington to juggle its lineup.
"Our bench went down to two players. We had to drop (Madison) Billings from center (midfield) to center back, and Abi Bandstra to center mid. That shift changed scoring opportunities," Anderson said. "We defended really well."
Ludington was out-shot, 22-2, and Anderson said most of those shots were in the second half.
"Anyssa (Castaneda) made 21 saves, but I would say the majority of the shots she was able to see. There were a couple that were tough," Anderson said.
The goal that was scored came on a ball that was booted from about 35 to 40 yards out that went just under the crossbar and over the outstretched hands of Castenada.
"(The Cadillac player) hit it on a line."
Ludington had a good chance when Madison Gasaway had a breakaway opportunity with about 20 minutes to go in the game, but she just missed.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington lost, 2-0. The Orioles (1-1) had good play from Reya Dila, Ayla King and Mya Martin, according to JV coach Trish Forfinski.