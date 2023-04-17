Whitehall’s girls soccer team kept Ludington winless in West Michigan Conference play as the Vikings took a 1-0 game against the Orioles Monday night at Oriole Field.
The Vikings scored 14 minutes into the second half for the difference.
“The shot came in from the right side about 20-25 yards out. It just floated over Cambria’s (Britton) hands and tucked inside the upper corner,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “It just kind of floated. It was aimed into the wind and it just dropped in.”
Britton made saves on six shots. Ludington had five shots on goal.
Anderson said the Orioles (1-4, 0-2 WMC) were in position several times to score during the contest but they were unable to pick up a goal.
“This is one of those tough ones where we put ourselves in positions to score, had good chances and gave ourselves opportunities,” Anderson said. “We’re so close. The encouraging thing is you can see what we’re doing, playing hard, doing some of the right things. Tonight was a better night with maintaining possession… We’re just not there, but we’re getting close.”
Anderson said the play of Elianna Jeruzal, Annie Kline, Emma McKinley and Kylee Johnson played well.
“There was a lot of good effort out of many girls,” he said. “They’re just one more pass away. They’re one more dangerous run in getting the ball to someone. They’re just a step away.”