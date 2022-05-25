FRUITPORT — Ludington’s girls soccer team opened up post-season play with a close 1-0 decision on the road in Fruitport Wednesday night.
“I knew it was going to be a pretty close game,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson after winning the MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal. “I felt like we struggled a little bit in the first half. I don’t know if some of it is nervousness. It was the first post-season game for most of the team. We were starting four freshmen out there on the field (Wednesday). There might have been a little bit of nervousness and tenseness.”
After a scoreless first half, Maddy Billings scored for the Orioles about seven minutes into the second half. Maddie Gasaway picked up the assist.
“I think they each took a shot, and Billings was able to get one in,” Anderson said.
Nursing a 1-0 lead, there were some close calls defensively for the Orioles (13-7-1), too. Anderson said a ball was shot in by the Trojans and the coaches thought it was in.
“Katie Rangel was on the post and cleared it out. We were still playing, and we’re going, OK,” Anderson said. “That’s a huge compliment to her. She’s a freshman, and we put her out there as an outside back starting at varsity for the first time. She was at the right place at the right time.”
Anyssa Castenada had 10 saves to secure the shutout victory. Anderson said she did so much more than make saves to earn the slim win.
“There were through-balls (passes) where she would get her hands on them. She was very much in charge back there,” Anderson said. “The 10 saves she had was minimal to the times where she turned Fruitport away.
“That’s what your goalkeeper should do.”
Ludington advanced to the district semifinals where the Orioles will play Whitehall. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Spring Lake. The teams played earlier this season with Ludington getting a 3-1 victory.