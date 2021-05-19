MANISTEE — Ludington's girls soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout victory against Manistee, and in turn, went around the Lakes 8 Activities Conference unbeaten with an 8-0 record.
"I'm proud of our program to not only win the conference but to also win it with an 8-0 record," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "That's quite an accomplishment considering everything from not playing last year to having I don't know how many girls out with quarantine. To stay focused and maintain that level of intensity says a lot."
The game also is nearing an end of a 17-game stretch in 35 days, Anderson noted.
The Orioles owned a 3-0 lead at halftime with goals by Anna Wietrzykowski, Marta Rossebo and Hailey Stowe. Ayden Genter assisted on Rossebo's goal and Rossebo assisted on Stowe's.
In net was Anyssa Castaneda, and she made three saves to secure the shutout victory.
"Kendall (Biggs) played well in the midfield area. Our back line, Ayden, Molly (Shay), Rylee (Stone) and Annie (Kline) limited their team to three shots. That speaks to how well we played defensively," Anderson said.
Ludington's stretch of jam-packed games concludes Friday with a home game against North Muskegon.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Manistee, 5-1.
Evelyn Pearson scored two goals with Leonie Dahm, Erin Clancy and Ayla King each scoring once. Grace Ashley and Arabella Miller split time in goal. Jocelyn Austin, Elyssia Williams-Lopez and Sophia Grierson all played well, according to coach Trish Forfinski.