Ludington’s girls soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 Lakes 8 Activities Conference game to Western Michigan Christian Wednesday at Oriole Field.
The Warriors scored with 16 minutes remaining for the difference.
“It was just a bad break,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We were finally getting the ball up to our forwards in the second half. There was a missed pass, and WMC ended up with the ball with two offensive players versus two of our defensive players. They created a shot and it just got up in the upper corner.”
The weather played a factor in the game, particularly the wind. Anderson said the Orioles played with the wind at their back in the first half, and they created several opportunities against Western Michigan Christian.
“We just weren’t dangerous enough,” Anderson said. “Tonight was one of those Oriole Field weather nights… We needed to stick one or two (goals) in the first half so situations could be reversed.”
Ludington (3-3, 1-1 Lakes 8) had seven shots on goal. Anyssa Castenada made three saves on four shots.