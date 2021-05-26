ALLENDALE — Ludington’s girls soccer team opened post-season play with a 4-2 victory against Allendale in an MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal match Wednesday in Allendale.
The Orioles (15-5) saw the Falcons get a 1-0 lead early in the match, but Ludington quickly tied the game and forced Allendale to chase the Orioles for the remainder of the game.
“We struggled a little bit offensively, which hasn’t been our MO this season,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We were a little bit off in our back line. Our touches weren’t as sharp, our decision making wasn’t like it was there. We were at little out of sync. It was our attack that came through for us. It was a bit of a reversal today in terms of how our season has gone.”
Sophia Cooney scored a pair of goals while Marte Rossebo and Anna Wietrzykowski each scored a goal. Abi Bandstra, Hailey Stowe, Cooney and Wietrzykowski each had an assist. Anyssa Castaneda had 13 saves in goal for the win.
“Wietrzykowski played well, and so did Marte,” Anderson said. “Cooney had a great game from start to finish.”
Ludington will play either Coopersville or Fruitport in the district semifinals on Thursday, June 3. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Reeths-Puffer. Ludington played Coopersville to a scoreless tie in regulation before the Broncos scored the win on penalty kicks. The Orioles did not play Fruitport this season.