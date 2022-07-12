Ludington’s girls soccer team players earned post-season honors for their play on the field and their work in the classroom.
Maddy Billings, Abi Bandstra and Annie Kline each were named to the first team for the all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference team. Named to the second team for all-Lakes 8 were Elianna Jeruzal, Evelyn Pearson, Jocelyn Austin and Anyssa Castaneda.
Earning all-district honors were Billings, Bandstra, Castaneda and Kline.
Two players — Austin and Bandstra — were named academic all-state. The enter team was also named academic all-state.