Ludington’s girls soccer team scored a 2-1 victory Friday evening in a non-conference game against Montague at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The two teams snapped a scoreless first half with all of the scoring taking place in the final 15 minutes of the game. Madison Gasaway scored with 15 minutes remaining with an unassisted goal. Five minutes later, Jocelyn Austin connected with Abi Bandstra for a goal by Bandstra. The Wildcats scored with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Ludington (2-2) was out-shot by Montague, 12-5. Anyssa Castenada made 11 saves to secure the victory.
“Anyssa is playing really well,” Anderson said. “These last two games, we keep adjusting and switching people in front of her mid-stream in the game. She has been solid and consistent for us.”
Anderson praised Annie Kline, Elle Jeruzal and Elyssia Williams-Lopez for their play in the game, too.
Injuries continue to plague Ludington, though, as the team found itself down to one substitute after an early injury to Reya Dila.
“The girls are just grinding it out,” Anderson said. “The last two nights, we’ve been shorthanded. They’re playing tough and giving everything they possibly can out there. I can’t say enough about the effort these girls are giving.”
In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Shelby, 4-0.
The Orioles (2-1) had goals from Mya Martin, Grace Shamel, Sidnie Shimunek and Ayla King. Getting assists were Shamel and Kylee Johnson. Sarah Mutzette, Faith Rice and Ashley Stowe played well defensively. Grace Ashley was in goal, saved a penalty kick and earned her second shutout of the season.