MANISTEE — Ludington's girls soccer team wrapped up the Lakes 8 Activities Conference with a 4-0 shutout victory Wednesday at Manistee.
Madison Billings earned her first career hat trick with three goals, and she finished with a four-point night netting an assist on a goal scored by Evelyn Pearson. Braylin Lemire also had an assist for the Orioles (12-6-1, 6-1-1).
"She is a talented player. We've moved her into a lot of different spots," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "If we're going to play a team where we need to rotate her back into the defensive zone, we do. It was nice to put her up top and create some scoring opportunities. She took advantage of that. Most of her goals came from outside the 18-yard box."
Anyssa Castenada earned the shutout victory with two saves. Ludington had 15 shots on goal.
"Elyssia Williams-Lopez and Erin Clancy played well on the outside. (Elianna) Jeruzal had a strong game," Anderson said. "We really limited the number of opportunities. I thought we were getting good play throughout our midfield to our outside. We rotated quite a few girls at outside (midfield). Ashley Stowe played on varsity for the first time and played outside mid. And Erika Hatch had a strong game. Erin (Clancy) and Evelyn (Pearson) were out there."
The Orioles play a non-conference game Friday at North Muskegon.