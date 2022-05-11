Ludington's girls soccer team shut out Orchard View, 2-0, for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory Wednesday night at Oriole Field.
The Orioles (10-6-1, 5-1-1 Lakes 8) got both of its goals from Madison Billings as she converted on two corner kicks, one in each half.
"Billings consistently plays in dangerous balls. She puts the ball in spots that are dangerous for the other team. It's difficult for the keeper to make a save, and it's difficult for defenders and in good spots where our team can get to it," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Ludington is converting quite a few corner kicks this season, and Anderson said there is a combination of the style of play for the Orioles and unselfish play by the players.
"The girls are making the correct runs. They're being unselfish going to their spots and getting in a dangerous place," Anderson explained. "It makes it difficult for defenders. Positive, good things happen when you make the correct moves and it pulls defenders. Good things can happen when we do that."
Anyssa Castenada made eight saves to secure another shutout. Ludington had 15 shots on Orchard View's goal.