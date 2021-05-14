TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s girls soccer team scored a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Traverse City Central Friday afternoon in Traverse City.
“For us to shut out a team as good as Traverse City is, that says a lot for us,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
The Orioles (12-4) played the Trojans a night after Central edged Traverse City West, 2-1. West previously defeated Ludington, 1-0, in the season. Anderson said the Trojans had a forward who was very skilled, but he credited Abbi Bandstra and Ayden Genter for their work holding her down.
The game was scoreless at halftime. The Orioles were able to score early in the second half with a goal from Sophia Cooney.
“Sophia Cooney just kind of battled through. There was a little scrum in front of the goal, and she battled through it. The ball popped into the 18, and she put it in,” Anderson said.
The second goal came on a penalty kick converted by Hailey Stowe, who arrived for the second after completing her Advanced Placement testing in Ludington. Charlie Nelson was taken down with a tackle inside the box to draw the penalty.
The game was somewhat even as Ludington had nine shots to Central’s 10. Keelyn Laird made 10 saves to secure another shutout this season.
Anderson said the defensive side of the Orioles played well in limiting Central’s chances.
“Our back line of Rylee (Stone), Annie (Kline), Molly (Shay) and Ayden (Genter) are doing a phenemonal job back there,” Anderson said. “And Kendall Biggs, our defensive center-mid, she wins a lot of balls. We are pretty stingy defensively.”