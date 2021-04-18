REMUS — Ludington’s girls soccer team split its games at a tournament Saturday at Remus Chippewa Hills, defeating the host Warriors but falling to Coopersville.
The Orioles opened the day with a 6-1 defeat of Chippewa Hills. Ludington outshot the Warriors, 23-2, and Sophia Cooney led the offense with three goals.
Marta Rossebo had two goals and Leonie Dahm had a goal. Picking up assists were Anna Wietrzykowski, Kendall Biggs, Hailey Stowe, Abi Bandstra and Maddi Martin. The goalkeeping duties were split between Anyssa Castaneda and Grace Ashley.
In the second game, the Orioles (2-2) played to a scoreless tie in regulation. The Broncos got the edge on penalty kicks, 3-2, to earn the 1-0 victory. The Orioles had six shots on goal in regulation while Coopersville had one, with Castaneda in net for the entire game.
Scoring in the shootout were Kendall Biggs and Annie Kline.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson praised the defensive play of Ayden Genter, Molly Shay, Riley Stone, Jocelyn Austin, Erin Clancy, Reya Dila, Elyssa Williams-Lopez and Kline.