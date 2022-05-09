MUSKEGON — Ludington’s hopes for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference title were dimmed after a tie against Western Michigan Christian, 1-1, Monday in Muskegon.
“It was back and forth. We didn’t quite connect through on our midfield. We didn’t create enough opportunities against them,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Ludington needed a victory to pull ahead of the Warriors in the Lakes 8 race. With the loss, the Orioles need Western Michigan Christian to drop a game in the balance of the league schedule.
Western Michigan Christian scored first on a penalty kick early in the game. Ludington knotted the game up with 15 minutes to go in the first half. Abi Bandstra took a penalty shot kick, and it was saved. The rebound came back to Bandstra, and she scored.
Anderson praised the work of Elianna Jeruzal, Annie Kline, Erin Clancy and Elyssia Williams-Lopez each played well.