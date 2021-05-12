Ludington’s girls soccer team earned the program’s first ever league championship Wednesday evening with a 8-0 shutout victory against Orchard View at Oriole Field.
Ludington began the program in the spring of 1995, said Orioles coach Kris Anderson. The team has contended with the likes of Spring Lake, Fruitport and Western Michigan Christian for Lakes 8 Activities Conference titles.
This year, it’s Ludington’s and Ludington’s alone.
“It’s pretty special for these seniors,” Anderson said. “They didn’t get to play last year. I think we were in a position to be the favorite to win the conference last year. But last year never happened.
“I can’t say enough for this group of seniors and the dedication they put in (during) the off-season and the hard work to put us in this situation.”
Anderson said that the entire high school program gets credit for the league championship. The Orioles’ junior varsity team played just its third game of the season on Wednesday evening, and those players otherwise have contributed to the varsity team.
“They’ve been at practice and making the seniors and everyone better,” Anderson said. “This conference championship is for the whole program. They’ve all contributed.”
Ludington (11-4, 7-0 Lakes 8) got contributions from eight different girls offensively, led by Hailey Stowe’s hat trick of three goals. Marte Rossebo had a goal and two assists. Leonie Dahm, Abi Bandstra, Anna Wietrzykowski and Ayden Genter each had goals. Sophia Cooney assisted on three goals and Annie Kline had one assist.
The fireworks, though, didn’t really take off until the second half as Ludington owned a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“I think it’s been a little bit of our issue where our attacking third isn’t quite having a drive or desire to put the ball in,” Anderson said. “We said at halftime, ‘We’re dominating this game.’ They haven’t been across midfield. We had a bunch of shots, but they weren’t real strong shots.”
Ludington then went on its tear on the scoreboard.
“I think we scored five goals in the first 10 minutes,” Anderson said.
Keelyn Laird was called upon to make just one save on one Orchard View shot. Ludington had 33 shots.
Once the game concluded, Anderson said the team celebrated an accomplishment they knew was within its grasp.
“Last week, as we were getting close, we took them into the gym. We showed them the column for conference championships and that it was blank,” he said.
Anderson said it was unfortunate that last year’s seniors weren’t able to compete for a league title, but given what has occurred for this year’s graduating class, he’s glad they were able to score the league title.
“There’s been a lot of great girls and groups of girls. And they’ve achieved some things with winning districts. The first group I coached went to the semifinals,” he said. “With the pandemic and not being able to play, this is fitting for this group. It kinds of makes up for not being to play.”