Ludington's girls soccer team opened Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Monday evening with a 2-0 victory at Muskegon Catholic.
Abi Bandstra scored on a penalty kick to break a scoreless tie from the first half. Braylynn Lemire scored the other goal on an assist from Ayla King.
"Our first half, offensively was a little bit of a struggle," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "They had a penalty kick in the first half, and they had two other really good opportunities. A couple of those were defensive mistakes, and we missed a clear-out.
"(Muskegon) Catholic played us tough… I don't know if we try to settle in and try get a feel for the other team," he continued. "I know because of our injury situation and where we're at, every game is going to be a tough grind-it-out type of game."
Anyssa Castaneda made six saves on six shots to secure the shutout victory. Ludington (3-2, 1-0 Lakes 8) had seven shots on goal.
"Anyssa keeps playing well for us in goal," Anderson said. "She's really doing a good job."