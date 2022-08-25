It’s Ludington’s turn to host a series further binding the ties between this shoreline community and its link across Lake Michigan — Manitowoc, Wisconsin — thanks to the SS Badger.
The Orioles boys soccer teams — junior varsity and varsity — traveled aboard the Great Lakes’ last steamship to Manitowoc to play the Shipbuilders in the inaugural Carferry Cup. Now-former Lincoln head soccer coach Chris Callen invited Ludington to the games and it took place there.
Not only did the two teams play, Ludington was given a tour of historic Lincoln High School, a maritime museum and friendly games between the two squads before the Orioles boarded the SS Badger with the cup in tow.
This year, Ludington will show its hospitality to the Shipbuilders.
“They really did it up for us over there and really made it a special event so we’re trying to do the same thing for them as well,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “Hopefully, a lot of people come out.
“We’re going to return a favor. They kind of hosted a picnic-type deal for us, and we’re going to return that favor for them over here and just make this a friendly little rivalry-type thing and make it a special event for the kids who get the opportunity to go across just a couple of times in their high school career.
“It should be a good experience.”
In Wisconsin, Ludington’s varsity team went 2-0 as it defeated Luxembourg-Casco and Lincoln at Manitowoc’s Ron Rubick Memorial Field. This year, Cedar Springs will join the Orioles and Ships for the games at Ludington’s Oriole Field. The junior varsity teams for the three squads will play at Bryant Soccer Fields off of Bryant Road.
One of the key differences for this year is that the Orioles were able to board the SS Badger and play that afternoon and evening in Manitowoc. The next day was the picnic for the two teams, and Ludington boarded the Saturday afternoon and returned home.
The Ships will arrive Friday night in Ludington with the games on Saturday. The team-bonding will take place in the afternoon and evening, and Lincoln’s teams will board the SS Badger on Sunday morning for home.
“They unfortunately have to stay two nights because (the SS Badger) doesn’t have the second (overnight) crossing,” Anderson said.
Both teams played their season openers already. Ludington, which is in Division 2 this coming post-season in the Michigan High School Athletic Association, is 3-0 entering Thursday’s game at Coopersville.
Lincoln, which is in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association — and would be in the MHSAA’s Division 1 with an enrollment of 1,527 — is 1-0 entering Thursday’s game against Menasha, Wisconsin. The Ships defeated Green Bay West, 7-0, Tuesday.
The Shipbuilders’ soccer program isn’t the only one making the journey across the lake, either. Their football team is playing at Mona Shores in Muskegon Friday night.