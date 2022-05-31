SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s girls soccer team was a bit out of character when it played Whitehall, and it cost the Orioles in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Vikings in an MHSAA Division 2 girls soccer district semifinal Tuesday evening in Spring Lake.
“We struggled (Tuesday),” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “You never know what it is that causes it. Is it hot today? Yes, it’s hot for them. Maybe we didn’t handle as well as they did. I don’t know.
“The game plan was to maintain possession, and we did not maintain possession. The game plan was to out-work them. We didn’t out-work them,” Anderson said. “We didn’t connect passes. We didn’t go hard balls. We didn’t win 50-50 balls. We just looked… off.
“We just didn’t play well. Whitehall capitalized on opportunities that frankly we shouldn’t have given them.”
Whitehall scored two first half goals — one on a penalty kick — to earn a 2-0 lead. The first goal was scored by Avery Thomas at the 20:02 mark in the first half on an assist by Olivia McCarthy. The second was on a penalty kick that was buried by Maggie Evans. Evans took the shot after Charley Klint was taken down in the box by a Ludington player.
“We were just out of sync,” Anderson said.
The Vikings scored their third goal just 7:45 into the second half when Evans received a long pass from Thomas, and it put Evans into a one-on-one situation with a Ludington defender.
“We had the ball. We made a poor decision, and then they have the ball. All of a sudden, it’s a 1-v-1, and it’s their best player in a 1-v-1 situation, and that’s what we’ve talked about,” Anderson said. “We knew what we had to stop, and we didn’t play it the right way.
“We didn’t do the things we needed to do.”
Ludington came into the district tournament as the second-seeded team, but one with several long-time key injuries and girls playing in expanded roles than what they’ve previously participated.
“We are a young team,” he said. “I started the game with four freshmen out there. Yes, we did have seniors out there, but they’re inexperienced because of losing 2020 and then some of them were roleplayers last year. There’s a lot that goes into post-season.”
The Orioles lose seven seniors from the team, and Anderson said they endured quite a bit in their time with Ludington High.
“So proud of them, dealing with all of the stuff that they dealt with. Not playing. Some of my seniors, as juniors, had to play down on (junior varsity) so we could keep a JV program and so we could develop players and have a decent team and be as successful as we were this year. Being unselfish to do that, says a lot about them.”
The Vikings advanced to play tournament host Spring Lake in Thursday’s championship game. The Lakers defeated Reeths-Puffer, 6-1.