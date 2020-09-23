MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys soccer team earned a 4-0 victory against Manistee Tuesday night in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play at Chippewa Field in Manistee.
“We actually struggled in the first half. Manistee played really tight defensively and tough at the midfield,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “Once we created some space and spread them out more, you could sense that were creating some dangerous opportunities.”
Anderson felt that his team, at times, settled for shots that weren’t quite as dangerous as they could have been. And, the Chippewas congested as much as they could, too.
“They were trying to keep it as low-scoring as possible so they could have an opportunity to get back in the game.”
Ludington had 19 shots on goal to Manistee’s one. Tiler Marrison made the single save for the shutout victory.
Nick Patterson scored two goals with Noah King scoring a goal and assisting on another. Bruce Thompson had Ludington’s other goal. Steven Stidham had an assist.
Ludington (4-3-2, 2-1 Lakes 8) plays at Muskegon Catholic Thursday.