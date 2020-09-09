Ludington’s boys soccer team scored an 8-0 victory against Muskegon Catholic in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference opener for both schools Tuesday at Oriole Field.
It was the first action for the Orioles for roughly two weeks after a tie against Cadillac in Cadillac. Ludington coach Kris Anderson said the team last had an inter-squad scrimmage last Thursday — before the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that all fall sports would be played.
“We didn’t have any practice Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Anderson said. “Our last team practice was Wednesday.”
That’s typical for the Orioles (1-0-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) after a tough non-conference schedule before the Labor Day holiday.
“Now, until the end of the season, we’re going pretty hard and pretty intense,” he said.
Ludington had a 6-0 lead at halftime, and the game was called with 24 minutes to go in the second half because of the mercy rule.
“We had been working on some things since the Cadillac game that we felt are going to create,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of scoring opportunities but we needed to create more dangerous scoring opportunities. It opened some things up for us. Some of the things we did maybe helped.
“We’ll find out Thursday when we play (at Western Michigan) Christian.”
Seniors Kyle Wendt, Nick Patterson and Isaiah Lynn each scored a goal each and Bruce Thompson scored two goals. Also scoring single goals were junior Matthew Snyder and sophomores Mason VerStrat and Steven Stidham.
Getting assists were Wendt, Patterson and Thompson with Lynn getting three assists.
Tiler Marrison had to make two saves on two shots by the Crusaders.
Anderson also was thrilled with the play of Noah King.
“He didn’t show up on the goal scoring, but he was making some dangerous runs that opened things up for some other people,” he said.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Fremont, 7-0. Yebetal Borema and Nate Wagner each scored two goals with Wagner getting an assist. Connor Wendt scored a goal and had an assist and Spencer Holmes scored a goal.