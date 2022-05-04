Ludington’s girls soccer team picked up a 3-0 shutout victory against Muskegon Catholic in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Wednesday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (8-4, 4-1 Lakes 8) owned a 2-0 lead at halftime. Goals were scored by Madison Gasaway, Abi Bandstra and Elianna Jeruzal. Madeline Billings assisted on each of the goals.
“We played very well in the midfield,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “Evelyn Pearson and Madison Martin created a lot of dangerous opportunities with crossing (passes) and through balls.”
Anyssa Castaneda picked up the shutout victory in net with four saves. Ludington had 20 shots on net.
“Anyssa didn’t even touch the ball in the second half,” Anderson said. “Our back line, when it did get through (the midfield), stopped them. It was a strong second half for us. We had some great, great opportunities.”
The Orioles, after starting the season with limited experience and then injuries to key players on top of it, are starting to come together and get comfortable in their roles, Anderson believes.
“That’s what’s going to happen as the season goes,” he said. “It’s a matter of finding our groove and figuring out our roles and responsibilities.”