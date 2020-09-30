The Ludington boys soccer team put itself in a position to win a Lakes 8 Activities Conference title thanks to a 2-0 shutout victory against Western Michigan Christian Tuesday at Oriole Field.
“It’s a pretty exciting win for our team and a pretty good win for our program. The last three years we’ve had a lot of post-season success. We’ve not been able to win the conference title,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “They’ve just nipped by just a little bit last year.
“I think this is a good accomplishment for us and especially after we lost, 2-1, (earlier this year). We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and let one get away.”
Colby Peplinski scored for the Orioles (7-3-2, 4-1 Lakes 8) on a penalty kick eight minutes into the game, and Nick Patterson scored with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Having the lead early was key, Anderson said.
“That’s what we talked about from the last game was where in the first half we really out-played them, but we let them hang around and have confidence. Tonight, it was good to go into halftime with a 2-0 lead,” he said. “It just makes a difference to then go into the second half and you put the pressure on them to score.”
The Orioles defeated Grand Rapids Northview last weekend in a shutout victory in Grand Rapids, and Anderson said he feels his team is playing with a lot of focus and momentum.
“It carried over into (Tuesday)… We played well (Saturday),” he said. “We came away against a good Divivsion 2 team and shut them out. I think that carried over to (Tuesday) defensively. You could just feel that getting focus and effort that we’re playing with. This is the time of year where you want to play your best soccer.”
He said the back line has gotten better sophomores Kyle Wendt, Conner Wendt, Lucas Petersen and Tiler Marrison. In Tuesday’s game, Marrison made six saves in net for the Orioles while Ludington 24 shots on goal.
Ludington still has three Lakes 8 games remaining — a home-and-away set with Orchard View and a home game against Manistee. Those games are key, he said.
“The message was congratulations, it put us in position to win (conference),” Anderson said. “We can’t settle and not waste an opportunity. We did what we need to do (Tuesday) and now we have to finish we set ourselves up for.”