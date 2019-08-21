TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington Orioles boys soccer team lost a defensive battle with the Traverse City Central Trojans, 1-0.

With the defeat, the Orioles fell to 0-3 on the young season while Traverse City Central is now 1-0.

The Ludington goalkeepers split time in the net with Kyle Wendt making eight saves on nine shots and Ian Ransom contributing three saves.

The Trojans scored their lone goal in the first half. Central outshot the Orioles, 16-7.

“Max Knoer, Evan Shay, Colin Anders, Chazz Rohrer and Bruce Thompson gave a strong defensive effort throughout the game,” according to coach Kris Anderson.