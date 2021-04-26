MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team mercied Orchard View with an 8-0 victory that concluded with a little more than three minutes remaining in regulation.
Coach Kris Anderson wanted more offense, and he got it.
“We struggled against Cadillac creating scoring opportunities,” he said. “We talked before the game about the attacking third and looking to get on the attack, and they did that today.”
Anna Wietrzykowski had a hat trick with three goals and she also had an assist. Hailey Stowe scored two goals and assisted on another goal. Sophia Cooney scored a goal and assisted on two others. Riley Stone and Kendall Biggs also had goals. Getting assists were Abi Bandstra and Braylynn Lemire.
Ludington (5-3, 3-0) Lakes 8) out-shot Orchard View, 27-1. Keelyn Laird had the shutout making one save.
With the win, the Orioles scored victories against three of its four league foes with only Manistee yet to face Ludington before the schools play one more time in the league race.
“This confirms we’re in the driver’s seat. Everyone has at least one loss,” he said.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Orchard View, 3-0.
Anyssa Castaneda scored twice and Evelyn Pearson scored a goal. Bre Iteen had the assist for the Orioles (1-0).