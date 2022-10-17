COOPERSVILLE — Ludington’s boys soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Reeths-Puffer, ending the Orioles’ season in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal Monday evening in Coopersville.

“We didn’t do the things we needed to do,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “They had the wind in the first half. It was a strong, stiff breeze, and they had it. We’re a possession team, and it’s tough to possess when you’re working into the wind. We couldn’t get in sync in the first half… We had to hang defensively. We just couldn’t get the ball where we wanted it.”

The Orioles (18-2-1) saw the Rockets’ Liam Smith score early in the first half, giving Reeths-Puffer a 1-0 lead at the break. Anderson said he felt the tables might turn in the second half, but the weather shifted.

“In the second half, the wind started out strong, but then it kind of died off,” Anderson said.

Smith scored his second goal in the second half on a shot from a free kick just outside the box.

“We had to spend so much energy in the first half just to come out down 1-0,” Anderson siad. “We just couldn’t get our feet going. We never really got quite in sync. We just couldn’t manage it tonight.”

Anderson said Reeths-Puffer’s physicality also played a role in wearing down the Orioles.

“It’s a chase game (they play). They look to clear it and put you your heels defensively. We would slow (Smith) down, and we would need to build up, build up, and we just struggled. We thought things were going to flip in the second half,” he said.

Ludington finished the season having given up 13 goals this year and 20 in the past two seasons while going 34-5-2 in that stretch. He chalked it up to the seniors’ leadership for the past two seasons.

“I’ve got three guys from the back line who will graduate,” Anderson said, “three in the midfield and then there’s Ryan Millspaugh up front and Conner Rudzki came back this year (as the goalkeeper).

“That’s pretty amazing (of the goals allowed). The effort these boys put in, the way they work at getting better not only athletically but with their skills,” he said. “We only lost three people from last year’s team, but we just can’t seem to get over the Reeths-Puffer hump.

“This group has been pretty special. They’ve really come along and they’ve been a key group in developing where we’re at and what we want to achieve,” he said. “They’ve established a level of play that hopefully the next guys are ready step into.”

Ludington also earned, in that two-year span, a Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship last fall and the West Michigan Conference title this fall.

The Rockets advanced to Thursday’s championship game against Spring Lake. The Lakers defeated Coopersville, 4-1, in the other semifinal. The title game is at 6 p.m., Friday, in Coopersville.