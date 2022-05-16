Ludington’s girls soccer team scored a 3-1 non-conference victory against Whitehall Monday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Vikings scored quickly in the first half, but Ludington’s Madeline Billings scored soon after to knot up the game. Ludington coach Kris Anderson said it took the Orioles a bit of time to realize and understand to keep a watchful eye on Whitehall’s Maggie Evans, the Viking who scored.
“We said we have to maker her right away at the start of the game. She was in open space, they got the ball to her and she took it right in on us,” Anderson said. “We haven’t really played all season long against one girl who is a scoring threat like that. We can’t give her space. She’s going to take it and use it.”
Once the Orioles started to lock in defensively, Ludington made some adjustments to where Braylin Lemire scored on a pass from Evelyn Pearson to make it 2-1 before halftime.
Ludington’s Madison Gasaway scored the final goal, putting in a rebounded shot originally from Abi Bandstra.
“After we got ourselves together, we started connecting passes and creating some opportunities,” Anderson said. “We were playing the ball to our outside (midfield). I felt like we were getting great opportunities. This was a well-played game by us.”
The two teams could potentially meet again in the MHSAA Division 2 district set to get started later this month. Ludington plays Fruitport first, and should both teams be successful, they could meet in a district semifinal match.
Ludington (11-6-1) completed its home schedule for the season Monday, too, and celebrated its seniors prior to the game starting.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington tied Whitehall, 1-1. Mya Martin scored the goal for the Orioles (7-1-1).