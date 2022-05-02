Ludington’s girls soccer team completed its first trip through the Lakes 8 Activities Conference with a 4-1 victory against Manistee Monday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (7-4, 3-1 Lakes 8) remains a half game behind Western Michigan Christian in the standings after playing each of the other three schools in the Lakes 8. Ludington will get a shot at WMC later this season, as well as Muskegon Catholic and another round with the Chippewas.
Ludington got two goals each from Madeline Billings and Evelyn Pearson. Goalkeeper Anyssa Castaneda had an assist on one of Pearson’s goals.
“We controlled the game, for the most part,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “Our midfield controlled very well (Monday). We were able to play the ball out to our outside (midfielders Monday). Evelyn scored from there. Maddison Martin had some great plays. Erika Hatch as well. Our outside (midfielders) really, really did well for us (Monday).”