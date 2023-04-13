CADILLAC — Ludington’s soccer team picked up its first victory of the season Thursday afternoon with a 1-0 non-conference victory on the road in Cadillac.
Maddy Billings scored in the first six minutes of the game.
“She won a ball inside the box, right around the 18 on the left side, took a ball to the right and struck a shot that just kind of went over the keeper’s head and into the goal,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Cambria Britton made 10 saves for her first varsity career shutout.
“We had a few chances in the first half. There was a definite breeze. The wind was at our backs in the first half,” Anderson said. “In the second half, we didn’t generate a whole lot.”
Anderson said he’s seeing the Orioles (1-3) gain confidence through the early part of the season for at team that was very inexperience when play began last week.
“You can just feel that we’re getting better,” Anderson said. “Our whole team, the whole group that we have, this was a complete, collective effort. I’m extremely proud of their unselfishness… It’s awesome.”