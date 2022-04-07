HOWARD CITY — Ludington's girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 non-conference victory against Howard City Tri-County Thursday evening.
Ludington (1-1) scored first, but the Vikings rallied to take a 2-1 lead. The Orioles, though, came back for a 3-2 halftime lead and eventual victory.
"We had a really couple of good opportunities in the second half," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "There was a stretch in the second half where we were up against the wall, and we grinded it out. It showed a lot of grit and toughness."
Abi Bandstra scored twice for the Orioles (1-1) while Maddy Billings scored once. Billings had an assist and so did Evelyn Pearson.
Anyssa Castaneda made three saves on five shots. Ludington had 14 shots on goal.
"Defensively, we got a good, strong outing from our back line of Rylee Stone and Annie Kline," Anderson said.
"We built on the positives from the second half against Big Rapids. We'll keep building on this momentum," he said.
Ludington will play Wednesday at home against Cadillac. On Friday, April 15, Ludington's junior varsity team will play Shelby and the varsity team will play Montague. During the pair of games, the team will be hosting a lemonade stand to benefit the Ludington Optimist Club's Childhood Cancer Campaign and the 2022 Lake Jump.