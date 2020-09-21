Ludington’s boys soccer team tied Reeths-Puffer, 1-1, in a non-conference match Saturday morning at Oriole Field, and the Orioles followed it up with a 6-0 victory against Big Rapids later in the day.
Both the Orioles (3-3-2) and Rockets are in Division 2 for this season’s playoffs, and potentially could be in the same district. And both schools earn goals off of penalty kicks.
Colby Peplinski scored Ludington’s goal in the first half. Jaxon Carpenter got the goal for Reeths-Puffer in the second half.
Tiler Marrison made six saves on seven shots for Ludington. The Orioles had seven shots.
In the second game, senior Kyle Wendt scored two goals with Colin Anders, Brendan Anderson, Connor Ward and Parker Wendt eating netting a goal to rout Big Rapids. Gathering assists were Chazz Rohrer, Nick Patterson, Bruce Thompson, Connor Wendt, Peplinski and Ward.
Marrison and Wendt split the goalkeeping with Marrison making three saves and Wendt had one save. Ludington had 17 shots on goal.
Big Rapids and Reeths-Puffer played to a 1-1 tie also played at Oriole Field.