The Ludington soccer team hosted the top-ranked team in Division 4 on Tuesday night at Oriole Field and ended up with a 1-1 tie against the Western Michigan Christian Warriors.

“I was very happy with our play in all areas of the game tonight. Both teams played extremely well and are top contenders for the conference title,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.

