Ludington’s boys soccer team stayed undefeated in West Michigan Conference play with a 6-1 victory against Fremont Monday evening at Oriole Field.

The Orioles (14-1-1, 7-0 WMC) owned a 2-0 lead at halftime, and it expanded in the second half.

“The first half was a typical Oriole Field windy night,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “In the first half, we were going into the wind. In the second half, we had the wind behind us. Not only did we have the wind, Fremont was putting a lot of guys back defensively. There just wasn’t any room.

“It was a matter of how to figure out to get something going in the final-third (of the field) because they were all inside the 18. We made a couple of adjustments at halftime. We had one of our forwards checking back and have other guys making runs through.”

Spencer Holmes had two goals and two assists. Ryan Millspaugh had two goals, and Connor Wendt and Conner Rudzki each had a goal. Ultan Ryan and Parker Wendt each had two assists.

Rudzki was in goal in the first half and did not have a shot on goal. Caleb Shelton made one save in the second half. Ludington had 30 shots on goal.

Anderson said Ludington’s victory against Allendale last Saturday really helped the Orioles with the upcoming district seeding.

“This week really is the last week to determine that,” he said. “We had a big win on Saturday. That win against Allendale really helped us. That was a good team we faced on Saturday.”

Ludington travels to Ravenna to play the Bulldogs Wednesday in another West Michigan Conference game. Anderson said the Orioles need to continue to score league victories.

“We’ve got to keep on top of things because Manistee is right behind us, and they want to share this conference title,” he said.