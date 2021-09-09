MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team saw its unscored-upon streak come to a close, but the Orioles continued remain unbeaten with a 5-1 victory against Western Michigan Christian Thursday evening in Muskegon.
“They ripped a shot just from inside our end by the circle,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson of the second half goal by the Warriors. “It made it 2-1 early in the second half.
“It’s just those kinds of things happen there. They’re like Notre Dame — this doesn’t happen anywhere else but there.”
The Orioles owned a 2-0 lead at halftime, and after the Warriors halved the lead, Ludington kicked in three more goals for the victory.
“When you look at it, we had five different guys score. It is, again, a total team contribution. Our defenders played extremely well,” Anderson said.
Steven Stidham, Matthew Snyder, Nate Wagner, Spencer Holmes and Parker Wendt supplied the goals for Ludington. Connor Wendt had one assist and Parker Wendt had two helpers.
Tiler Marrison — who had six shutout victories going into the contest — made 17 saves on 18 shots to secure the victory for the Orioles (7-0, 2-0 Lakes 8).
“We beat a good team (Thursday). They played hard. We matched it and capitalized on the opportunities that we created against them,” Anderson said. “It shows we’re a pretty good team.
“It helps us realize we can play against good teams and play well against them. We played a very solid team who plays the right way,” he continued. “They play strong, physical and play fast and they’ve got guys that can knock balls around guys. To only give up a goal on them, that’s good.”
Ludington, ranked ninth in Division 2 by the state’s coaches association, returns to action Saturday when it hosts North Muskegon, ranked seventh in Division 4. The game is at noon, Saturday, at Oriole Field.