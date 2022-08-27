Ludington's boys soccer team routed a shorthanded Manitowoc Lincoln Shipbuilders squad Saturday afternoon during the second annual Carferry Cup at Ludington's Oriole Field, 8-0.
The Orioles (5-0-1) started the day with a scoreless tie against Cedar Springs. After the Shipbuilders of Wisconsin dropped a 2-0 game to the Red Hawks, the two schools linked by the SS Badger carferry played. However, injuries suffered by Manitowoc in the game against Cedar Springs played heavily into their loss.
"It was a well-played game (against Cedar Springs), but we suffered a number of injuries that depleted our reserves," said Manitowoc coach Matt Kadow. "We had players playing in the game here against Ludington in positions that they weren't necessarily accustomed to. There were communication and adaptation issues that came into play."
"Them playing back-to-back, and with the injuries, that's really tough," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Ludington scored two goals in the first five minutes of the first half, and the Orioles owned a 5-0 lead with 26:09 showing on the clock. Ludington had a 7-0 lead at halftime, and Parker Wendt's third goal of the game on an assist from Spencer Holmes with just 2:38 into the second half sealed the mercy rule-shortened victory.
Also scoring goals for the Orioles were Steven Stidham, Nathan Wagner, Lucas Peterson, Reinhold Heinrich and Yebe Boerema. Aiden Malburg had two assists and Holmes had two total.
Connor Rudzki started the game in goal for the Orioles, and he was relieved by Caleb Shelton against the Ships (1-3). Shelton made two saves.
Kadow understood the scenario with a shortened bench against Ludington. He was pleased, though, with the way his team played against Cedar Springs. The same was true for his Ludington counterpart.
"I know who (Cedar Springs plays). I know their competition level and how they've done against teams of that level," Anderson said. "Even though the game was a tie, you know where we're at and how we can compete against a really good team. It'll be one that we can use to have a feel for where we are as we're progressing.
"We had some quality chances, and they had some quality chances. They moved the ball well, and we defended it well."
The Shipbuilders took a tour of Ludington State Park Friday night, Kadow said, and the two teams planned to have a picnic at Oriole Field — the same sort of experience Ludington had when it went to Manitowoc to start the Carferry Cup last year at Ron Rubick Municipal Field.
"We probably had about a dozen and a half parents, grandparents was good. For most of our boys, they had never been on the ferry before," Kadow said. "That was a good time…
"It's been a great experience. Even coming in (Friday), the community being out and the banners out along the docks and piers as we were coming in, just a really great, welcoming experience. We're hoping to continue it next year."
Manitowoc was scheduled to return to Wisconsin Sunday morning aboard the SS Badger. The Ships play Tuesday at Appleton East in non-conference play. Kadow said the experience against the Red Hawks and Orioles will help when they play in the Fox River Classic Conference this season.
"Heading into our conference season, which is a pretty tough conference in Wisconsin, heading into our conference, some of these lessons early on especially how we adapt after injuries is going to be really important for their growth."
Ludington had Sunday off before playing games on three consecutive evenings starting Monday. The Orioles start West Michigan Conference play Monday against Hart.
"We open up this new conference with Hart. In a way, it's a bit of a history-maker for the boys. They're going to play their first West Michigan Conference game," Anderson said. "And then we go to up to Petoskey on Tuesday, and that's not going to be an easy one. They were in the region last year, and they come out of that district in the north.… And then we have (Orchard View) again, and that's another conference game.
"And then, we'll take a little break."