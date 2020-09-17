MUSKEGON — Playing its eighth straight road game, the Manistee boys soccer team scored two goals in the first half and made them stand up for a 2-0 Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Muskegon Catholic Central in Muskegon Thursday night.
It was the Chippewas (3-5) second consecutive victory, following on the heels if a 6-3 come-from-behind triumph against Muskegon Orchard View posted seven days ago.
“First half we possessed really well and created good chances, with errant shots on the final end,” Chippewas head coach Brandon Prince said. “The second half the offensive end started to become dull, and not enough to create a final finish. We had plenty of shots, but just couldn’t put it in.”
Luke Smith and Grant Schlaff each scored a goal for the Chippewas. Jack Holtgren assisted on both goals. Drew Schlaff had three saves in goal.