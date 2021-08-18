MANISTEE — The Manistee boys' soccer team kicked off the 2021 season Wednesday night at Chippewa Field, losing a 3-0 decision to Montague.
Graduation losses took away the bulk of Manistee's defensive back line, and the Chippewas expect to be a work in progress the first couple weeks of the season, if not longer.
But holding the Wildcats to three goals gave coach Brandon Prince some positive feelings about where the Chippewas' defense is right now.
"You know, the guys are right where they are supposed to be with effort," Prince said. "I think they reacted very well in the game where we had a short bench.
"I thought the guys that put in those ample minutes really gave everything they had and good things came from it. That was good to see."
Not surprisingly, the Chippewas' overall youth showed through and all Prince can do is keep patient as the team gains the experience that comes from competition.
Manistee has new players at just about every position, and it's going to take time for Prince to learn where everyone fits in the puzzle.