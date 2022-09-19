MANISTEE — It took the Manistee boys soccer team more than 50 minutes to get on the board, but a couple of second-half goals were good enough for the Chippewas to take down visiting Montague, 2-0, at home Monday night to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Ludington last Wednesday.
The win kept the Chippewas right on the heels of Ludington in the West Michigan Conference race with a 5-1 record. The Orioles are 5-0.
“We left a lot on the table,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “We missed some opportunities that should have been put in the back of the net.
“But, we created opportunities. So, to know it’s there ... yeah, the score could reflect a little differently, but at this time in the season that zero (for Montague) is the most important thing.”
Montague (4-10-1 overall, 2-4-1 WMC) struggled to find a crease in the Chippewas’ defense in the first half, and managed just one shot on goal through the first 40 minutes.
The Chippewas missed on at least three excellent chances in the first half, one when foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli’s boot clanged just off the crossbar and out.
Earlier in the half Luke Smith juked his way past a Montague defender and put the ball on frame, but it, too, narrowly missed the mark as the two teams went into the break with a 0-0 score.
Smith ended the scoreless tie with a rebound off a miss by foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalaves at 29:42 of the second half.
Manistee would score on another rebound shot, this one tapped in by Mandelli with 12:10 remaining in the game.
Chippewas keeper Grayson Prince made some outstanding saves in the second half, especially down the stretch in the last four minutes when the Wildcats pressured the Manistee goal hard, to preserve the shutout.
“It’s an 80-minute game, and that one minute for him has to be his strongest, and he did that tonight,” said coach Prince. “That’s what he’s back there to do.”
The Chippewas improved to 8-3 overall and host Whitehall in another conference game on Wednesday night.